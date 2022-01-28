Boss Peaks wants to keep in-form AFC Rushden & Diamonds on 'an even keel'

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks is determined to keep AFC Rushden & Diamonds on an “even keel” as they bid to maintain their charge towards the Southern League Premier Central play-off places.

A big game delivered a big result for Diamonds last weekend as Liam Dolman’s 50th goal for the club and Ty Deacon’s eighth since arriving at Hayden Road secured a 2-1 success at Alvechurch.

Alvechurch still hold the final play-off place at this stage but Diamonds’ win moved them to within two points of last Saturday’s opponents with two games in hand.

The victory was Peaks’ team 10th in the last 13 matches and the Diamonds boss insists the confidence within the squad is now sky-high.

However, he has delivered a few words of caution as he bids to keep his side on the charge.

“We are in good form, we are playing well, we’re getting results and we are doing all the fundamentals really well,” Peaks said.

“We’ve got ourselves into a great position and we just want the same again. We have to keep trying to tick them off and it’s another big test this weekend.

“Success breeds success and it breeds confidence.

“Each time you win, the spirit and belief improves and I think that’s had a knock-on effect in terms of the work rate going up and up.

“Football is all about momentum.

“When you lose a couple of games, people start to doubt things and it’s hard to get back on track.

“Equally, when you’re going really well people go into games with confidence, they believe in what you are doing and it galvanises you along the way.

“That’s what is happening at the moment and we have got to keep it going for as long as we can.

“You are going to have to take the rough with the smooth and not overreact when things don’t go well and not over-celebrate when they do.

“It’s about keeping on an even keel and not having expectations that are too big just because we are on a good run.”

This weekend Diamonds host another team who are in decent form themselves as Stourbridge come to Hayden Road.

Having endured a surprising struggle in the first part of the campaign, the Glassboys have picked up in recent weeks and might even still be fancying their own chances of gatecrashing the play-off places.

“They are a team who are in top form themselves so it’s going to be another tough game,” Peaks added.

“I am sure they will still think they have a shot at the play-offs and a club of that magnitude should be in the hunt.

“That was their aim, they have a budget to get into the play-offs or get promoted and I am sure that is still the case.

“They are ambitious and their expectations are probably a lot higher than most of the teams in the league.”

Diamonds, meanwhile, have confirmed that supporters will once again be able to pay with cash at the turnstiles from this weekend.

A statement from the club said: “As supporters will be aware, the club, in line with Government advice, moved to cashless entry at the beginning of the Covid pandemic to protect volunteers and all match day attendees.

“Given the change in circumstances since then, and recent feedback from fans, the club is now happy to return to accepting cash.