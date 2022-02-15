Boss Peaks leaves AFC Rushden & Diamonds to join Tamworth

Andy Peaks has left AFC Rushden & Diamonds to join Tamworth

Andy Peaks has left AFC Rushden & Diamonds after nearly eight years in charge to take over as the new manager of Southern League Premier Central rivals Tamworth.

His departure from Hayden Road was confirmed tonight (Tuesday) as Diamonds revealed the Lambs had made an approach for their boss on Sunday, just 24 hours after a 2-1 win at Barwell had sent Diamonds into the play-off places for the first time this season.

Peaks leaves Diamonds in fifth place in the table while Tamworth currently sitting fourth from bottom and just three points clear of the relegation zone.

His departure comes after a fine spell as Diamonds boss in which he led the club to promotion from the United Counties League Premier Division and through Step 4 to have Diamonds sitting at Step 3 after just 11 years of existence.

Peaks will officially begin working with Tamworth on Thursday and, in a short statement, Diamonds said: “AFC Rushden & Diamonds can confirm that a request was made on Sunday afternoon by Tamworth FC to speak to first team manager Andy Peaks about their vacant manager position.

“Subsequently, Andy has informed the club that he intends to accept Tamworth’s offer to become their first team manager.

“The club will make a full statement in due course.”

In confirming Peaks’ appointment, Tamworth chairman Bob Andrews said: “We had some very high calibre applications but Andy stood out as the person we believe that can take Tamworth forward to the next level.