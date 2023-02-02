Diamonds are in deep trouble at the bottom of the Southern League Premier Central after they suffered a damaging 2-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Stratford Town last weekend.

With Alvechurch claiming a 3-0 success at Needham Market on Tuesday night, it means Diamonds go into this weekend a massive 13 points adrift of safety with 16 games to play.

And things aren’t about to get any easier as they face a Coalville side who are currently in the play-off places and could yet have a say in the title race due to the number of games in hand they have.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds full-back Courtney Lashley has joined Wellingborough Town on loan for the rest of the season. Picture by Hawkins Images

But Nunn insists there is still a “good atmosphere” in the Diamonds camp and he is determined to ensure that, at the very least, his team aren’t outworked in Leicestershire this weekend.

“Let’s not beat around the bush, it’s going to be really tough for us,” the Diamonds boss said.

“But there is still a good atmosphere in our dressing-room.

“I did say before the game last week that if we won we weren’t safe and if we lost we weren’t relegated.

“And the attitude from the boys afterwards was that we still have 16 games left so let’s have a go at it and enjoy the challenge.

“The league table doesn’t look good but we have to embrace the challenge.

“It’s been hard work since I came in here and I have worked as hard as I have for a long time but I am enjoying it because I think there are some good people at the club.

“We are on the floor at the moment and we have got to pick ourselves up.

“We have got to believe in ourselves. I am happy with the work-rate and commitment of the boys. They are willing to listen and learn and between us, we have got to try to build something.

“We have had to make a lot of changes and we are trying to get value for money with some good, young and hungry players.

“We know it’s going to be hard on Saturday. Coalville are a good club with a good manager.

“But we aren’t going to go there and roll over.

“We will go there and put up a fight and that’s all I am asking of the boys. I don’t want us to be outworked.

“And if we can stay in the game for as long as we can, who knows what can happen in football?”

Diamonds this week confirmed that left-back Courtney Lashley has joined United Counties League Premier Division South high-flyers Wellingborough Town on loan until the end of the season.

And Diamonds have also now rearranged two games that were postponed in recent weeks.

Their trip to Bromsgrove Sporting will now take place on Tuesday, March 21 (7.45pm kick-off).