Boss Nunn will take his time to make new Diamonds signings as Glennon departs

Will Glennon has left AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture courtesy of @AFCRD

But despite the fact his team is in dire straits at the bottom of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, having lost all nine league games so far, Nunn insists he will not rush into snap recruitments, and will remain patient to ensure the right players are signed.

And the need for new blood was intensified this week with the news that Will Glennon has left the club, the player departing to ‘pursue an opportunity at a higher level’.

On Glennon leaving, Nunn said: “There’s been a lot of interest in Will, both during this season and in the summer.

“We’ve been in constant communication over the past week or so and I’ve done my best to convince him to remain with us, but the opportunity to take a step up is one he didn’t feel he could turn down. He goes with our best wishes, he’s a great lad.”

Diamonds travel to ninth-placed Coleshill Town this Saturday, aiming to avoid a 10th straight defeat, after they were narrowly edged out 1-0 at Cambridge City on Sunday.

At the start of the season, Coleshill were highly fancied for promotion and despite a mediocre start, Nunn still expects them to be in and around the play-offs.

They are currently just two points off the play-offs and six points off leaders Spalding United so will prove a tough test for the Diamonds, but Nunn says he is only interested in what his players can do.

"We can’t worry about opponen ts; we just have to concentrate on ourselves," said the Diamonds boss.

"However, we do need to bring in some new lads and I’ve made numerous enquiries in recent weeks.

"To be fair to the chair, extra money has now been made available to me. However, we need to bring in the right players especially ones who are going to improve us."

Nunn has confirmed that he’s made offers to a midfielder and striker, while talks are ongoing with county neighbours Corby Town regarding the possible extension to striker Dylan Edge’s loan period.

Sunday was was another frustrating day at the office for Diamonds as they were edged out at Cambridge.

The only goal of a tight game came 10 minutes into the second half, and Nunn was once again left to rue his side missing chances at crucial times.

"I was disappointed still to be level at the break such was our dominance in the opening 45 minutes," said the Rushden manager.

"We hit the woodwork twice and I thought we should’ve had penalties in either half – both for handball.

"But again, we were guilty of not taking our chances."

A look at the table makes for pretty dire viewing for the Hayden Road faithful, with Diamonds now seven points adrift of third-from-bottom Walsall Wood and safety.

They are also six points behind the team directly above them, Rugby Town, but Nunn remains positive that his team is capable of climbing up the table.

"There is no doubt in my mind that our performances have improved recently," he said. "I feel like we’ve been the better team in the last two or three games.