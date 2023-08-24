Diamonds have failed to score a goal in their first four matches and have slipped to four successive defeats, including a 1-0 FA Cup loss at lower-ranked Fakenham Town last weekend as a 3-0 home reverse to Bedworth United on Tuesday night.

Diamonds head to Gresley Rovers in the Northern Premier League Midlands on Saturday before hosting Corby Town in the Northants derby at Hayden Road on Monday (1pm kick-off).

And boss Nunn believes his team need to go “back to basics”.

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 3-0 home defeat to Bedworth United. Picture by Shaun Frankham

“The boys are giving their all but they are really lacking in confidence, they are a young group,” the Diamonds manager said.

“To be honest, including myself, I think we’re feeling a bit sorry for ourselves and we have got to snap out of it quickly.

“I have loads of confidence in these young lads. But maybe one or two of them need to be pulled out of it.

“It’s going to be a case of getting back to basics before we go into too much depth.

“I have been in this sort of situation before and we have to lock the dressing-room doors and make sure we are in it together.

“We could do with adding a couple of experienced heads in there and that’s something we’re looking at but we need to focus on trying to get something on Saturday.

“We are a young team that has been a bit overawed by things that have been going on.

“We need to get back on track and sometimes it just takes a bit of luck. We have got to lick our wounds and stay together and stay strong.”

Nunn, meanwhile, Bedworth’s experience was the difference on Tuesday night.

Having fallen behind, Diamonds missed the chance to draw level with Will Glennon having a penalty saved while further chances went begging late in the first half.

And the visitors added two more after the break to leave Diamonds at the foot of the early standings.

“We didn’t start the game too badly,” Nunn said.

“The goal they have got is a deflected shot, it’s going well wide, it hits Will Glennon on the head and goes in the opposite corner. It was a freak goal.

“We then had a good spell and got a penalty and their goalkeeper saved it but we had two or three really good other chances and we still finished the half on the front foot.

“We gave away a goal in the second half and, at that point, we had to go for it and we went three up top but we huffed and puffed.

“We had some chances but they scored a very good third goal and over the 90 minutes, they deserved it.

“They had a lot more experience than us, they put the ball in the right areas and we didn’t get our defensive line right.