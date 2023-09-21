News you can trust since 1897
Boss Nunn pleads with supporters to stick with struggling Diamonds

Boss Chris Nunn has issued a plea to AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ supporters to keep the faith and get behind the team after a seventh successive defeat left the Hayden Road outfit rooted to the foot of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midland table.
By Chris Barritt
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:43 BST- 2 min read
Will Jones was on target for AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Coventry SphinxWill Jones was on target for AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Coventry Sphinx
Will Jones was on target for AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Coventry Sphinx

Nunn described Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Coventry Sphinx as the most painful defeat since he became Diamonds manager.

Rushden took a first-half lead through Will Jones, but then contrived to lose despite playing the third of the match against 10 men.

The home side netted their winner two minutes from time while a man down.

“We dominated the first half and while the equaliser hurt us,” said Nunn.

"The Sphinx red card seemed to put more pressure on the boys, and we didn’t really deal with it.

"We had the handbrake off in the first half but in the second half we didn’t do what we did in the opening 45 mins and that was frustrating.”

Diamnonds have no game this weekend, and don’t return to action until playing Hinckley LRFC on September 30, and Nunn feels it will give his team an opportunity to press the mini reset button.

“We had a management meeting and went through a lot of stuff to look at what we are doing wrong,” he said.

"It’s very frustrating because I can see that there’s a team there, but we’re just not getting the results.

"It’s not quite working out and we’re trying to find out why.

"To be honest we are not dealing with pressure very well, but we also need to start taking our chances.

"There will be four training sessions before our next game to get into the boys and ask them to self-reflect.”

Nunn then put out a heartfelt plea for the club’s fans to get behind the team.

“I know there is going to be criticism and rightly so when you’ve lost seven games on the bounce,” said the Diamonds boss.

"But I said at the start of the season that there were going to be times when the boys really need the fans support because they are young.

“Some of these boys are paying to play for us - we have to remember that.

"I don’t think there will be anybody else in the league doing that, so we have to cut them some slack.

"They need to know that the fans are with them as they are currently feeling a little bit lost.”

