Boss Nunn believes success just round the corner for rock-bottom Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn

It has been bad start to the season for the Hayden Road outfit, who slipped to their sixth straight defeat when losing 3-1 to Northants rivals Corby Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Monday.

The high point for Diamonds was they scored their first goal of the season, through Luke Massingham, and they went into the half-time break leading 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Steelmen equalised minutes after the restart and then went on to edge the contest and claim the three points, but Nunn insists things are beginning to turn for his team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loss leaves Diamonds rock-bottom of the NPL Midlands table

"We started ever so well and got a goal, finally, which is good," Nunn told AFCRDTV.

"We had chances to get a second, but it was a tough game and it could have gone either way. I think with 15 minutes to go it is 1-1, and unfortunately they then just had a little too much for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The disappointing thing for me is the goal they got at the start of the second half.

"I knew they were going to come at us, I knew it was going to be hard, and before you know it the ball is in the back of the net from a corner and that gave them fresh impetus.

"I think we had two or three good chances at 1-1, but we fell a little bit short over the course of 90 minutes against a much more experienced side.

"I have said that before this season, and will probably say it again, but I do feel we were better than we were on Saturday, and on Saturday I thought we were better than we were on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So our performances are getting better, even though the result hurts on Monday.

"Corby's front three were very good second half, I think they are a real handful, but we stayed in the game and had chances. They took theirs, we didn't take ours."

Diamonds return to action on Saturday when they face the first of two back-to-back games at Loughborough Dynamo.

This weekend's clash is in the league, with the match eight days later in the FA Trophy, and Nunn knows it is going to be a tough test for his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is very difficult playing a team back-to-back, so we have got to make it hard for them," said the Diamonds boss.

"We have to lick our wounds, and all we can do is try our best.