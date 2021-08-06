Boss Mills wants to put the FA Cup spotlight on Corby

Gary Mills' Corby Town begin their season with an FA Cup clash tomorrow (Saturday)

Corby Town’s season swings into action this weekend with boss Gary Mills keen to get the Emirates FA Cup spotlight on the club.

The Steelmen’s first competitive action since October 31 last year sees them taking on Woodbridge Town in the extra preliminary round of the world’s most famous club knockout competition at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm).

And manager Mills, who has had some big experiences in the FA Cup during his glittering career as a player and manager, is hoping his team can make the perfect start this weekend.

The Steelmen were beaten on penalties at Mildenhall at the same stage last year and Mills is determined to ensure that doesn’t happen again as he hopes to gather some early momentum.

“We went into the competition at this stage last year and we missed out, we lost and it wasn’t a nice feeling,” the Steelmen boss said.

“The FA Cup is a great competition and I have been involved in it virtually all my life at one level or another.

“I have got to the quarter-finals as a player and I have got non-League sides to the first round proper and the third round proper and I am old school, the FA Cup is something special.

“I want to get Corby on the map and make some money for us. I want to put Corby in the spotlight a little bit by getting through a few rounds.

“We have got to get through the first one to make that happen.

“If we can get through, it will give us that bit of momentum. I know some were disappointed that we have to start this early again but I think it could work in our favour so our full focus is on trying to get through this first stage.”