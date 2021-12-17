Boss Mills knows the Corby Town fans are 'owed a performance'

Corby Town boss Gary Mills

Gary Mills knows he and his Corby Town players “owe the supporters a performance” as they gear up to take on Bedworth United tomorrow (Saturday).

It’s been a busy week at Steel Park with five players leaving the club on Tuesday as Mills reacted to a fourth defeat in a row by wielding the axe.

The Steelmen were beaten 2-1 at lowly Wisbech Town last weekend as their disappointing Northern Premier League Midlands campaign continued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mills and his players have come under fire from the club’s fanbase in recent weeks after a poor run of form that has left them in 14th place in the table with any hopes of a push for the play-offs in tatters at the halfway stage of the campaign.

The pressure will be on to deliver a ray of hope tomorrow.

And Mills said: “We have to put a team out there on Saturday to go and perform and I honestly believe that performance levels can’t get any lower than what they have been for the past couple of weeks.

“I am never one who is going to make excuses. It has been a difficult season for us with players not being available.