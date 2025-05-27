Boss Michael Harriman leaves AFC Rushden & Diamonds ‘by mutual consent’

Michael Harriman has left AFC Rushden & Diamonds 'by mutual consent' (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman has left his role as manager of AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The club announced the former Northampton Town and Luton Town defender had left Hayden Road 'by mutual consent'.

Harriman had been in charge of first team affairs since October, 2023, having stepped up from his role as player-coach after Chris Nunn quit as boss following a poor start to that season.

In his first season in charge, Diamonds finished in the relegation zone in the Pitching-In Northern League Midlands Division on goal difference despite a strong finish to the campaign, but were handed a reprieve due to other clubs folding.

He did go on to claim silverware, as Diamonds secured an NFA Hillier Senior Cup success at Sixfields, beating Kettering Town on penalties.

Last season, Diamonds once again flirted with the drop zone, but ultimately finished comfortably in 14th place, 14 points above the relegation spots.

But Harriman won't get the chance to improve on that.

A club statement was issued late on Bank Holiday Monday, which read: "AFC Rushden & Diamonds can confirm that first team manager Michael Harriman has left the club this evening by mutual consent.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Michael for his efforts and commitment during his time at the Club.

"Michael has conducted himself with professionalism and integrity throughout his tenure, and everyone at Diamonds wishes him every success in the future.

"The club will begin the process of appointing a new first team manager immediately, and further updates will be provided in due course."

The news of Harriman's departure comes off the back of the announcement that a clutch of players have also left the club.

Calvin Green, Blue McNeil, Jamal Adams and Callum Ballinger have all posted on social media that they will not be playing for Diamonds next season.