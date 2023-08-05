Boss Leese left to rue missed chances after Poppies’ defeat on the opening day

The new-look Poppies took an early lead through Sam Bennett and, having been pegged back, went 2-1 up in the first half through Tyrone Lewthwaite before Stamford hit back again to make it 2-2 at half-time.

But Kettering missed three decent chances in the early stages of the second period and they were made to pay when James Blunden headed home what proved to be the winner from a corner.

And it all left boss Leese frustrated.

Andy Leese was frustrated after his Kettering Town team were beaten at Stamford. Pictures by Peter Short

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We showed a lot of resilience in pre-season and I didn’t think we had the ability to concede like we did today,” the Poppies boss said.

“I was disappointed with all the goals, the third one especially.

“I have learnt a lot. To be honest, I didn’t think we played that badly.

“I thought we had control of the game for periods of time and we got undone on the counter a couple of times.

Harry Reilly missed a good opportunity for the Poppies in the second half

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had five opportunities in the first nine minutes of the second half. I don’t need our stats guys to tell me that, I know that because I was there and I counted it.

“Three of those were glorious opportunities.

“Owen Cochrane only has to pass it into the net. Whatever people say about him being a young player, he is a professional footballer and he has to pass that into the net.

“Rhys Sharpe had one and then Harry Reilly had to have more composure. On Thursday night in the same set-up and same phase of play as today, he broke the net three times.

Harry Reilly shows his frustration after missing a second-half chance

“The game turned on 15 minutes in the second half. We could have gone 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 up and it ends up with them scoring. And it became a bit of a stalemate after that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leese also felt his team didn’t react well after debutant midfielder Huw Dawson had to be withdrawn after a nasty collision with a post after he’d flicked an effort wide.

Dawson’s momentum took him into the woodwork and Leese added: “The injury did affect us, we didn’t get settled.

“I thought Stamford had a spell where they had a bit more control of the game, especially in the middle of the park and they were bypassing us in there.

“It didn’t result in great opportunities. They were playing for set-plays, which they are good at.