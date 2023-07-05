News you can trust since 1897
Boss Leese gets ‘plenty out of it’ as Poppies open up with friendly win

“We got plenty out of it”.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read

That was Andy Leese’s verdict after Kettering Town’s pre-season friendly programme got under way with a 2-0 win at Newport Pagnell Town on Tuesday night.

Goals from captain Gary Stohrer and a second-half trialist sealed the win for the Poppies.

But new boss Leese insisted the result was “irrelevant” as he ran the rule over a number of trialists while also giving the likes of Stohrer, Sam Bennett, Lewis White, Rhys Sharpe, Tyrone Lewthwaite and summer signing Kelvin Langmead their first run-outs of the summer.

Kettering Town boss Andy Leese saw his side kick-off pre-season with a 2-0 win at Newport Pagnell Town. Pictures by Peter ShortKettering Town boss Andy Leese saw his side kick-off pre-season with a 2-0 win at Newport Pagnell Town. Pictures by Peter Short
“The five or six who have stayed here have been excellent, they are standard-setters and they have embraced what we want to do,” the Kettering manager said.

“This was just our third session really. And it was an extended training session for us to have a look at people.

“It’s hard in training when you are working in small areas and now we have been in a proper game.

“The result is irrelevant. I just wanted to see some things and we got plenty out of it.”

Summer signing Kelvin Langmead made his first appearance in a Poppies shirtSummer signing Kelvin Langmead made his first appearance in a Poppies shirt
Leese was also able to give game time to academy products Luca Miller, who has signed first-team forms with the club, and Josh Drain.

And the Poppies boss was impressed with what he saw from the young guns.

“The academy boys Josh Drain and Luca Miller were superb, I am really pleased with them,” he added.

“There have been a couple more who have been training who weren’t available for the game.

Youngster Luca Miller featured in Kettering's first friendly of the summerYoungster Luca Miller featured in Kettering's first friendly of the summer
“But credit to Luke Graham and everyone at the academy for what they do.

“I think Luca didn’t quite get his geography of the pitch right to begin with but once he did, he was very good and neither him nor Josh looked out of place.”

