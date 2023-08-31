News you can trust since 1897
Boss Leese calls on senior players to stand up for struggling Poppies

Boss Andy Leese is demanding more from his senior players as Kettering Town strive to turn around their poor start to the season.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:56 BST- 2 min read
Kettering Town manager Andy Leese

The Poppies are still without a win in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Division Central.

They were beaten 2-0 at Redditch United on Saturday, and then needed a last-gasp Tyrone Lewthwaite goal to rescue a point from a 1-1 draw at Latimer Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Six games in, the Poppies are second bottom with just two points to their name, and Leese admits the pressure is beginning to grow on his players.

And as they they prepare for a tricky looking FA Cup clash at Essex Senior League side Hullbridge Sports this Saturday, he is calling on the club's experienced professionals to stand up and be counted.

Asked if the Kettering players are feeling the pressure of a winless start to the season, Leese told the poppiesmedia YouTube channel: "Yeah, of of course they are.

"They are very fragile and they don't want to make mistakes, so there is a little bit of caution in the game and I get that.

"But there are some serious senior players in that dressing room who it shouldn't really be affecting, and that is my argument with them.

"They are the ones at the moment that are not giving us what we want.

"There is no doubt that the players are giving us everything, absolutely everything, but sometimes there are bits of the game where it just goes, and we kind of forget the game plan, .

"And I am looking at the senior players to lead that.

"We are working hard, the players are giving everything, there is no issue with that, and we know have to get back on the training ground and prepare for the next game."