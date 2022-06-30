Boss Lee relishing a 'fresh start' for Corby Town

The Steelmen have started to make moves this week with the signings of Jordan Macleod and Dan Bucciero from Peterborough Sports as well as goalkeeper Jason Alexander and Curtis Burrows, who both played for Attenborough at Loughborough Dynamo.

And there will be plenty more to be announced after new boss Attenborough confirmed the club have already completed most of their transfer business this summer.

It’s set to be a new-look Corby side for the Northern Premier League Midlands campaign and Attenborough believes that is no bad thing after a disappointing 2021/22 season.

Lee Attenborough welcomes Jordan Macleod to Steel Park. Pictures courtesy of Corby Town FC

“We are looking pretty strong, we have done most of our summer business I’d say,” former Loughborough Dynamo boss Attenborough said.

“We might look to bring in another two or three as pre-season progresses but we have got the core of the squad ready to go.

“There’s probably only going to be a few there from last year and a lot of those decisions were mine to go in a different direction.

“It’s a completely new start, which is nice. With what happened last year, I think we needed it.

Jason Alexander will be the new number one at Corby Town this season

“I’m chuffed we’ve managed to get Jordan in from Peterborough Sports.

“I said when I took this job that a club like Corby should be attracting some of the best players in the division and I believe in Jordan, we have that.

“He’s quick, got good energy and attacks spaces well, never giving defenders a minute.

“Curt (Burrows) is an all-rounder. He has immense quality on the ball, excellent set-piece delivery and has scored almost 30 goals in 85 games previously from central midfield which is some going.

“The fans will see someone ultra competitive who wears his heart on his sleeve and covers every blade of grass and I'm sure he's going to be a favourite.

“In my opinion, without being disrespectful to others, I feel Jay (Alexander) is up there with the best keepers in this division.

“At 6ftt 7ins and with his frame, he really is a giant but he's got every other attribute a keeper needs and, for me, should be playing at a much higher level.

“He’s had a lot of interest this summer but he is excited to come to Corby and play in front of some big crowds at this level.

“I targeted Dan as one of my first signings when I got to the club.

He has got plenty of experience at Step 3 with Peterborough Sports but also played many games at Step 4.

“He is a rock solid full back who can play on either side and is a calm head under pressure.”

With a host of new players arriving at Corby this summer, Attenborough is keen to ensure everyone stays realistic about the season ahead.

The new boss has already been in and around the club as his squad returned for pre-season this week.

And he is determined to ensure that, at the very least, there is a marked improvement on the 15th-placed finish under Gary Mills last season.

“It was one of the things that attracted me to the club - the ground and the facilities,” Attenborough added.

“The club is ambitious and this season, it’s my job to make sure we improve on last year first and foremost.

“The expectations are high but we have to be realistic in the sense that it is a new squad, we are doing things completely differently to last year and we have had to cut our cloth financially as well.

“We want to see progress. I am not naive enough to sit here and say we are going to win the league or we are going to do this or that.