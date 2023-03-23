News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
8 minutes ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
55 minutes ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
2 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
15 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
16 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing

Boss Lee predicts a ‘good future' for Poppies prospect Luca

Lee Glover believes youngster Luca Miller has “a good future in the game”.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:09 GMT- 2 min read

The teenager, who has been one of the stars of Kettering Town’s Under-18 team this season, signed a first-team deal with the club this week for “an undisclosed length of time”.

Miller has been playing adult football under the watchful eye of Jim Le Masurier at Desborough Town this season, scoring eight times in 27 appearances including both goals in Ar Tarn’s 2-1 win at Lutterworth Town last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miller will remain on a dual registration with Desborough for the remainder of this season.

Luca Miller signed a first-team deal with Kettering Town this week. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media
Luca Miller signed a first-team deal with Kettering Town this week. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media
Luca Miller signed a first-team deal with Kettering Town this week. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media
Most Popular

But Poppies boss Glover is certain the youngster will have a role to play for Kettering in future months having cast his eye over him in training in recent weeks.

“Luca has done brilliantly,” Glover said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He has been in and around the first team training sessions since Christmas and Jim Le Masurier has looked after him really well at Desborough.

“We have had him watched and he’s always done really well and he’s managed to get goals.

“We think he’s got a good future in the game and I think he is capable of getting in and around our first-team squad and he will certainly be in and around it next season.

“He is a very good, technical footballer and he’s never out of place when training with the first-team, which is one of the things I have noticed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He can deal with the ball in tight areas against the first-team lads, which shows you that he has something.

“We think very highly of him and it’s great he has come through the academy system.

“There are a couple of other lads in there who will probably do pre-season with us and we will see how they shape up but Luca has done very, very well.”

Poppies