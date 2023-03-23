The teenager, who has been one of the stars of Kettering Town’s Under-18 team this season, signed a first-team deal with the club this week for “an undisclosed length of time”.

Miller has been playing adult football under the watchful eye of Jim Le Masurier at Desborough Town this season, scoring eight times in 27 appearances including both goals in Ar Tarn’s 2-1 win at Lutterworth Town last weekend.

Miller will remain on a dual registration with Desborough for the remainder of this season.

Luca Miller signed a first-team deal with Kettering Town this week. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media

But Poppies boss Glover is certain the youngster will have a role to play for Kettering in future months having cast his eye over him in training in recent weeks.

“Luca has done brilliantly,” Glover said.

“He has been in and around the first team training sessions since Christmas and Jim Le Masurier has looked after him really well at Desborough.

“We have had him watched and he’s always done really well and he’s managed to get goals.

“We think he’s got a good future in the game and I think he is capable of getting in and around our first-team squad and he will certainly be in and around it next season.

“He is a very good, technical footballer and he’s never out of place when training with the first-team, which is one of the things I have noticed.

“He can deal with the ball in tight areas against the first-team lads, which shows you that he has something.

“We think very highly of him and it’s great he has come through the academy system.