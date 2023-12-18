Boss Le Masurier delighted as Poppies claim 'deserved' late win at Halesowen

Tyrone Lewthwaite celebrates firing the Poppies into a 1-0 lead at Halesowen (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies secured a dramatic Pitching-in Southern League Premier Central victory as Sam Bennett scored to make it 2-1 and clinch the points in the sixth-minute of time added on at the end of the game.

Kettering had taken the lead through Tyrone Lewthwaite in the opening exchanges of the second half, but Halesowen, who went into the game with the best home record in the league, levelled the match at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match looked to be heading for a draw until Bennett's late intervention stunned the home fans in the 1,000-plus crowd, and Le Masurier was delighted.

Jim Le Masurier watches his Poppies team claim a dramatic victory at Halesowen (Picture: Peter Short)

"I feel we deserved the win," said the Poppies boss. "We got ourselves in front, we rode a storm, and the game could at that point gone either way.

"We had a couple of good chances but we also had to defend well and rely on a little bit of luck.

"Then at the end, we are probably left trying to hold on and to make sure we don't lose it, and all of a sudden we break to the other end and get that winner!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So the elation is fantastic, and I felt it was nothing less than the lads deserved."

Le Masurier was in stands for all of the late drama, having been sent to the stands by the referee for dissent - but the Poppies boss insisted that was in fact a case of mistaken identity.

"I don't conduct myself in a way of being what he told me what I said," said Le Masurier.

"I was a bit disgruntled by the decision at the time, as the ball went out of play and then there was a handball and nothing was given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't shout any expletives, but somebody did, and it is a case of mistaken identity and I have taken the rap.

"We think we know who it was! But I will take it, the Halesowen fans behind me knew I hadn't said anything, but it is what it is.

"It meant I saw the winning goal from the stand, and it was pure elation from me there."

The win saw the Poppies rise to 16th in the table, but they are still just three points above the relegation zone.

Kettering have a free midweek before returning to league action on Saturday when they host Redditch United (ko 3pm) before heading to St Ives on Boxing Day (ko 1pm).