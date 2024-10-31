Boss Lavery relishes the 'best draw' as Kettering Town prepare for FA Cup derby day

Isiah Noel-Williams celebrates after his late goal secured the fourth qualifying round win at Farsley Celtic (Picture: Peter Short)

An excited ​Richard Lavery believes Saturday's trip to county rivals Northampton Town (ko 5.30pm) is the 'best draw' Kettering Town could have landed in the FA Cup first round.

Once the Poppies reached the first round proper, the thoughts of club owner George Akhtar would have probably gone towards a money-making awayday against one of the EFL big boys.

The likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town or Hollywood club Wrexham, but the reaction of the supporters in the Latimer Park clubhouse when they were paired with the Cobblers said it all.

The draw was met with huge cheers and great excitement, and the Poppies faithful can't wait to get to Sixfields.

"It's a massive game, you couldn't write this draw could you? Especially for the club and the fans," beamed Lavery.

"Personally, and not from a financial point of view, because George would have wanted Birmingham away and reap the rewards, but from a personal point of view, and the fans' point of view it is the best draw you could ask for."

The Poppies will take 1,500 supporters down the A43 for the match, which is being shown live on BBC2, and Lavery admitted: "I think we could have sold 3,000 for 4,000 tickets if we had them.

"We know what it is like in the FA Cup, everybody comes out of the woodwork and I get that, but it is great to see."

The Cobblers trip is the latest chapter in what is turning into a dream season for the Poppies, who are top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, and Lavery is key to that.

He took over when they were in serious relegation strife last season, steering them to safety with a great run towards the end of the season, before Akhtar then bought the club in the summer.

Just three of last season’s squad remain after Lavery’s summer rebuild, and he said: “The club is a sleeping giant and has not performed for years.

“I came in the back end of last season and started again by putting a whole new team together, and it is working.

"I have said to George 'this isn't normally non-League football'. It’s a rarity for someone to take over a club and see them get to the first round of the FA Cup and sitting top of the table.

"It doesn't happen every day, but it's a great place to be and everything is going right at the moment."