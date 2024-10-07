Boss Lavery labels Kettering Town 'awful' as they exit FA Trophy 'with a whimper'

Richard Lavery was not a happy man after Kettering's FA Trophy loss to Gainsborough Trinity (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery branded Kettering Town’s performance in their 2-0 home FA Trophy defeat to Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday as being ‘awful’.

The Poppies boss felt the showing was a return to the bad old days of last season, and has pledged to ensure the team ‘are at the races’ when they head to Farsley Celtic in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Saturday.

A 13th-minute strike from Declan Howe and a second on 33 minutes from Lewis Butroid were enough to sink Kettering at Latimer Park, with Lavery refusing to use the fact he rested a clutch of key players as any excuse for the result.

Connor Johnson was given a rest and left out of the matchday squad, while the likes of Nile Ranger and Isiah Noel Williams were left on the bench.

Tyree Wilson tries to get an attack moving for Kettering against Gainsborough (Picture: Peter Short)

“It was a bad, bad day all round,” said Lavery. “That is probably the worst since I have been here, although Gainsborough were good.

“We did rest some players, but that is not an excuse, because the players we have got should be able to come in and perform better than that.

“The energy levels weren’t there from one to 15, and it was awful and we went out with a whimper.

“There wasn’t one tackle, and that is a last-season performance for me.

“The DNA was exactly the same as last year, which is why we nearly got relegated, but I won’t put my name to that.

“I will make sure that next week we are at the races.”

Lavery was not surprised by the performance of Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough though, and said: “The northern teams are good.

“It is a different league and they are normally big and powerful.

“Gainsbrough weren’t big and powerful, but they were fit, they were hungry and they landed on every first and second ball.

“They played in the right areas and caused us trouble.”

The Poppies’ cause wasn’t helped by the second-half dismissal of attacker Bruno Andrade, who was sent off for violent conduct.

“It was pathetic by him,” said Lavery of Andrade.

“Look, if you run 10 yards and put your head into an opponent, he didn’t headbutt him, but he put his head into his and you are going to get sent off.

“It is stupid from a player who has been around.

“Yes, he might be a bit fiery, but you show your fire elsewhere, not by doing that.”

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short