Boss Lavery hails 'complete performance' as Poppies sink leaders Stamford
The Poppies moved up to second in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central thanks to the impressive victory, which was secured by two first-half goals from striker Nile Ranger.
Kettering are now two points off the leaders with a game in hand, and Lavery was delighted with how his team performed in what was a high-pressure encounter at Latimer Park.
"That was probably our most complete performance, two goals at home and a clean sheet against the league leaders who are a good side," the Poppies boss told the Kettering Town YouTube channel. "From one to 11, or one to 15, they were all brilliant.
"We need a squad, we need the 11 that are on the pitch, we need the back-up, and I think Nile led the line really well.
"The back four were class as well to ensure a clean sheet against the leaders, it was a good win."
And he added: "Stamford are top for a reason, they are dogged team, they are organised, they all know their jobs and that is why they are sitting top of the table.
"But I think we deserved to win that game."
The Poppies now take a break from league action as on Saturday they travel to St Ives Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup. They then host Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Trophy on October 5.
Last Saturday, Kettering with 4-1 home winners over Lowestoft Town.
