Boss Lavery hails 'brilliant' Poppies and claims he 'knew' his team would beat Cobblers

Kettering players and supporters celebrate Luca Miller's equaliser against the Cobblers (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery hailed Kettering Town's 'brilliant' FA Cup first round win over Northampton Town at Sixfields - and declared he 'knew' the Poppies were going to win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poppies fought back from being 1-0 down at half-time, with substitute Luca Miller scoring a brilliant 66th-minute equaliser, heading home Ben Hart's pinpoint cross from the right.

That forced the tie into extra-time, and just two minutes into the extra half-hour, Nile Ranger rose highest headed home the winner, with Miller this time providing the assist with a fantastic inswinging corner into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cobblers, who are four divisions and 79 places about the Poppies in the football pyramid, huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser.

But they failed to seriously test Dan Jezeph in the Poppies goal, and the visitors comfortably held on to secure a famous victory.

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations among the Kettering players and management, as well as the 1,500 travelling fans who were magnificent in their vocal support throughout.

There were fireworks going off all around the Northampton skyline as the match went on, but they could not be heard over the din of the red army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were still singing and celebrating as Lavery was interviewed post-match, and the Poppies boss said: "One word, wow!

"Just listen to that noise, those fans are absolutely superb, and I won't tell you a lie, I knew we were going to win today.

"I knew it and we've done it, I don't tell lies!"

The cup win is the latest chapter in what is turning out to be a very special season at Latimer Park, with Kettering also sitting top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central after six straight wins.

They were deserving winners at Sixfields, and Lavery beamed: "This club is a brilliant place to be at the moment, and I can't thank people enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a club going somewhere, and this means a lot to myself, to George (Akhtar, the owner), the backroom staff, the players, absolutely unbelievable.

"The crowd were unbelievable, we were the home side today. That noise was absolutely brilliant.

"We are four leagues below Northampton, and it was always going to be a win-win for us today, and we have won!"

The Poppies now go into the hat for Sunday's second round draw which will be drawn at 7.45pm during BBC2 FA Cup highlights show.