Boss Lavery expects Poppies 'project' to keep attracting quality players to Latimer Park

Former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger made his Kettering Town debut on Monday night (Picture: Peter Short)

​​Richard Lavery believes the ongoing 'project' at Kettering Town is going attract more and more quality players to Latimer Park.

The Poppies this week added two new faces to their squad, with central defender Lewis White returning after a short stint at Spalding United, and striker Nile Ranger signing on the dotted line at Latimer Park.

The former Newcastle United, Swidon Town and Blackpool front man had been a free agent since last playing for Boreham Wood, but will now be turning out in a Kettering Town shirt.

Lavery has totally revamped the Poppies squad over the summer, deciding drastic action was needed after last season's dice with relegation from the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

And the Poppies boss admits he isn't finished yet.

Lavery says he is constantly looking to strengthen his squad options, and believes that as word spreads about the new regime at the Poppies, and the ambition of the club, then more players will want to sign on.

"I am always looking," said Lavery after Monday night's excellent 2-1 win at St Ives. "If I can add strength to the squad then I will, and I am on the phone every day trying to get players in.

"The more people talk about Kettering, then I think the more people will want to come, because there is a project here.

The Poppies players celebrate at St Ives (Picture: Peter Short)

"I want to be part of that and hopefully we can turn it round and get to the right end of the table."

That is already becoming a reality, with the Poppies moving up to seventh and to within two points of top spot following Monday's victory, which saw new signing White net a dramatic late winner.

The Poppies now turn their attention to the FA Cup second qualifying round, and a home date with Cleethorpes Town on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Northern Premier League East Division side have yet to lose this season and will arrive in Northamptonshire full of confidence, but Lavery knows his players will also be on a high.

"Going into Saturday after getting these three points, the lads will be buzzing," said the Poppies boss.

"It is a confidence game isn't it? So we will now go into Saturday with confidence, and it doesn't matter who we play at home in the FA Cup.

"I wanted a home draw, and we got one against a team from a league below. Apparently Cleethorpes are a really good outfit, but we will go into that one full of beans."