Boss Lavery delighted as Poppies show their quality in Stourbridge victory

Richard Lavery celebrates with the travelling Kettering fans after Saturday's 3-1 win at Stourbridge (Picture: Peter Short)

Delighted boss Richard Lavery reiterated his belief Kettering Town have 'the best squad in the league' after they secured a 3-1 win at play-off chasing Stourbridge on Saturday.

The Poppies moved up to third in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central and to within three points of leaders Bedford Town ahead of their blockbuster showdown at the New Eyrie on Friday night.

Kettering also have the little matter of four games in hand on the Eagles, and Lavery's men look to have regained their swagger after a difficult start to 2025.

The Poppies lost four of their first five matches of the calendar year to set some alarm bells ringing, but they have responded in style, taking nine points out of the past 12 available to them, and their title challenge is very much back on track after back-to-back wins.

Goals from Isiah Noel-Williams, Terell Pennant and Jonny Edwards saw Kettering ease into a 3-0 lead in Worcestershire, before the home side netted a late, late consolation.

That frustrated Lavery, but couldn't take the gloss of the victory that saw the Poppies boss give debuts off the bench to his two new signings, Kyle Storer and Sam McLintock, who both joined the club on Friday.

"That was a great 90 minutes all-round team performance," said Lavery. "It was well overdue, but it was a good performance.

"I have said for weeks, when I have my full squad to pick from, this is what you will see.

"I have added two great additions in the week, and I can turn round and I have five unbelievable subs that I can change at any time and it will be like for like.

"I won't tell lies, and we have the best squad in this league but now it's about can we go again?

"I am disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet, but it was a great team performance, and a great three points.

"It means we can go into Friday night full of confidence."

The Poppies have a free midweek before that derby date with Lee Bircham's side, who held on to top spot on Saturday with a 2-1 win at AFC Sudbury.

There was also a win for second-placed AFC Telford United as they beat Redditch United 2-1 at home, while Stratford were beaten 2-1 at Barwell - a result that allowed the Poppies to leapfrog them in the table.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short