Boss Lavery delighted as impressive Kettering cruise past title rivals AFC Telford

Kettering Town boss was happy with his side's performance at AFC Telford United (PIcture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery hailed Tuesday night's impressive 3-1 win at AFC Telford United as being ‘a good day at the office' for his high-flying Kettering Town team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poppies moved three points clear at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central with a comfortable win against the side sitting third in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-form striker Jonny Edwards netted two goals for the second game in succession, with a Tyree Wilson strike sandwiched inbetween his efforts, as Kettering eased into a 3-0 lead.

Telford did score a late consolation, but it was a dominant performance from Lavery's side, and the Poppies boss was a happy man afterwards.

"It was a good day at the office, and that was a proper professional performance," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Telford are a good side as well, so we have gone out and have won the game comfortably.

"The midfield was superb, and the back four as well, and I won't pick any players out because it was a collective effort, from the subs as well.

"It is nice to know I can turn round and have five players who can change the game at any time, so I am happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards only joined the club from St Ives last season, but has already made a huge impact, and he followed up his match-winning double against Redditch on Saturday with another one at The Bucks Head.

"Jonny has come into the club to score goals and he could have had three or four," said Lavery. "He has scored two and that is four in two games now, and it is what we are paying him to do."

Such is the depth of Kettering's squad now, they could afford the luxury of starting high profile strike pair Nile Ranger and Gary Hooper on the bench, and the Poppies manager is now getting his squad to the level he wants it to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a squad to use and I have used it wisely," said Lavery. "I have changed four or five from Saturday to Tuesday, and it is a joy to be able to do that.

"I wanted that at the start of the season and now I have got it, and we probably still have four or five players out of the squad as well. "It is good times at the minute, but I will be keeping my feet on the floor."

The win means Kettering are three points clear of the second-placed Halesowen Town, and they also still have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have now also opened up a seven-point gap to sixth place, and ahead of Saturday's derby date with a fading Bedford Town at Latimer Park (ko 3pm) things are looking very good.

But Lavery isn't getting carried away.

"Nothing is won in November," he declared. "But we are up there for a reason and I think that is eight wins on the spin now, so we are in a good place."

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short