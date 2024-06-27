Boss Lavery boosts Poppies squad as York and Atcha sign on at Latimer Park

Richard Lavery and new signing Sidik Atcha (Picture courtesy of @KTFCOfficial)

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery has boosted his squad for the new season with the signing of two new players.

Experienced midfielder Wes York joins the Poppies from Coalville Town, while central defender Sidik Atcha has been snapped up from from Belper Town for an undisclosed fee.

York was a free agent after the resignation of Coalville from the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central at the end of last season.

Leicester born, the midfielder began his career at Anstey Nomads before enjoying spells at Nuneaton Borough, Wrexham, Gateshead, York City and Brackley Town.

York has played against the Poppies in the past for Brackley Town and also Coalville, for whom he started for against the Poppies in the final match of last season.

Atcha was named the Step 4 player of the season for the 2023/24 campaign after starring for Belper Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League East Division.

Although only 23, Atcha has a long list of previous clubs that include Shepshed Dynamo, Loughborough Dynamo, Harborough Town, Nuneaton Borough, Stratford Town, St Ives Town, Kempston Rovers, Soham Town Rangers and Polish side Lada Pilgora.

He has also played for AFC Rushden & Diamonds, and was also part of the Corby Town Academy, and while at Steel Park he enjoyed loan spells with Sileby Rangers, Yaxley, and Daventry Town.

Atcha is a tall and imposing defender with a physical presence that makes him a powerhouse at the back.

Meanwhile, the Poppies have announced their pre-season friendly schedule, which starts on Saturday, July 6 with a trip to Melton Town.

The following Saturday (July 13) Kettering go to Real Bedford before a trip to Hicnkley LRFC on Thursday, July 25.

There then follows two home friendlies at Latimer Park, with Basford United coming to town on Saturday, July 27 and Walsall Wood on Saturday, August 3.