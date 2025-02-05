Boss Lavery bemoans lack of attacking confidence as struggling Poppies slump again

Kai Fifield on the attack for Kettering at Banbury

Boss Richard Lavery has admitted Kettering Town's poor run of form is down to a lack of attacking confidence.

The Poppies miserable start to 2025 continued on Tuesday as they slumped to a fourth defeat in their past five matches, slipping to a 1-0 loss at Banbury United to further damage their title hopes, the only goal scored by former Kettering player Harry Reilly.

Once again, Kettering were fortunate that their title rivals failed to take advantage, with leaders AFC Telford United drawing 1-1 at home with rock-bottom Biggleswade and second-placed Bedford Town losing at Royston, but his team's own form is the greatest concern for Lavery.

The stark facts are that the Poppies have won just two of their past eight league matches, claiming only eight points out of a possible 24, a run that has seen them slip from top to fifth in the table.

The big positive is their fate is still in their own hands as they are four points off the summit, and if they can win their games in hand know they will once again lead the way, but they are going to need a dramatic change in form.

Looking back on the Banbury loss, Lavery told Kettering Town's YouTube channel: "I thought we started the game slowly, and were a bit negative, a bit reserved in the first 25 minutes.

"We then came out of our shell, and in the second half we dominated the game without creating a lot of chances.

"We are a bit lack-lustre in front of goal at the minute, confidence is down, and we can't seem to find a good run of goals as nobody is taking their chances.

"Confidence is low at the minute, but we will come out of it.

"The firepower is not working, and whoever I play up there it is not quite happening.

"I thought we defended well and they have had limited chances, and with the goal, if he does that 100 times he probably sticks it in the stands 99 times, but it has gone in.

"So the defending is good, but going forward we are lacking confidence.

"Have Banbury deserved the win? Not really, and I think maybe a draw would have been a fair result, but we have lost it.

"Banbury had good numbers behind the ball and defended brilliantly, so fair play to them."

The Poppies, who claimed a much-needed last-gasp 1-0 win at AFC Sudbury last weekend, are back in action on Saturday when they entertain Barwell at Latimer Park (ko 3pm).