Boss Lavery admits Poppies 'threw it away' as St Ives strike late at the double

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery was not a happy man after seeing his side lose to St Ives Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery was left bitterly disappointed as a late collapse saw Kettering Town lose 3-2 to St Ives and miss the chance to go top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 11 minutes remaining, the Poppies were leading 2-1 against their mid-table visitors at Latimer Park thanks to goals from Kai Fifield and Isiah Noel-Williams, who slotted home a penalty.

But a calamitous defensive performance in the closing stages saw St Ives score twice to snatch the victory and condemn the Poppies to a defeat that sees them stay second, two points adrift of leaders Bedford Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked to explain his side's late collapse, a deflated Lavery groaned: "That is football, and that is what happens. In the first half we didn't turn up, but the wind played a massive part in that.

"Going in 1-0 down I wasn't panicking because I know what we can do in the second half. I said my piece, and the lads have come out and were a totally different side again.

"We got back into the game to lead 2-1, and then we have managed to throw it away somehow, I don't know how we did that. There were three goals from three set-pieces, and it wasn't good."

The normally resolute Poppies defence endured a bad afternoon, and Lavery wasn't in the mood for holding back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The back four and Dan Jezeph, so the back five, I thought we were poor," said the Kettering boss. "Nobody took responsibility and it is like we want to throw the league away.

"The way we defended just wasn't like us, because we have been good defensively and kept clean sheets, winning games of football.

"We aren't taking responsibility, and when you don't take responsibility and mark your man in the box, you end up conceding goals.

"Did St Ives deserve to win the game? I would say not really. Did we? Maybe so with our second-half performance, but you can't conceded goals like that and expect to win games. Conceding three at home is not great is it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we go 2-1 up we have got to manage the game better, our decision making has to be better.

"Our decision making in the last 25 minutes or half-an-hour wasn't great, and conceding from three set-pieces has cost us. We have threw it away and it is unlike us.

"We have lost the game ourselves. The worst-case scenario you take a point, you don't throw it away, and it is a bit of a worry."

The Poppies' title fate is still in their own hands, as they do have a game in hand on leaders Bedford Town, but they will need to quickly bounce back from Saturday's shock loss.

Kettering have a free midweek before making the long trip to relegattion-threatened Lowestoft on Saturday.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short