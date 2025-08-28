Boss Hollyhead wants Poppies to get back to winning ways as they hit FA Cup trail

Leon Lobjoit in action for Kettering Town during their 1-0 Bank Holiday Monday home defeat at the hands of Harborough Town (Picture: Phil Passingham)​

​Kettering Town will be aiming to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they go to Long Eaton United in the FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday.

Boss Simon Hollyhead has been pleased with his side's start to the season that has seen them win four out of five, but believes the Poppies 'will get better'.

Harborough secured a 1-0 win at Latimer Park on Bank Holiday Monday and although frustrated by the outcome, Hollyhead was keen to focus on the positives of the campaign so far.

"We have an FA Cup game at Long Eaton to look forward to, so we recover and we review Monday," the Poppies boss told Kettering Town's YouTube channel.

"We will look at things we should have done better, remind ourselves of things we did well, and we will be better for it.

"We had real clarity in what we wanted to do on Monday, but whether we executed it enough is a topic for discussion.

"But it certainly wasn't for the want of trying, and I think you saw that throughout the game, but we have had a good 17 days.

"I think you have to put things in perspective, and we have been done by the odd goal.

"We have four wins at this stage of the season, and I think most of the teams in this league would accept that is a good start, but we always want more.

"That is what drives good teams and good environments, we know where we want to be and we keep on learning.

"We learn when we win, and we learn when we don't win, and that for me is how we improve and we will get better."

The Poppies trip to Long Eaton sees Step 4 host Step 3, with Long Eaton playing in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, along with Corby Town, AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Wellingborough Town.

They are unbeaten since falling to a 1-0 defeat to the Steelmen on the opening day of the season, and on Bank Holiday Monday secured a 1-1 home draw with Carlton Town thanks to a last-gasp equaliser.