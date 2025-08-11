Boss Hollyhead feels Poppies deserved dramatic opening day victory

Simon Hollyhead was a happy man at the end of Saturday's game (Picture: Peter Short)

His team may have left it very, very late, but boss Simon Hollyhead felt Kettering Town deserved their thrilling 4-3 win at Royston Town on Saturday.

The Poppies twice came from behind to go in level at the interval at 3-3 after a frantic first-half of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central season.

They then dominated possession in the second half, but had to wait until the dying seconds to hit the front, as substitute Eddie Oppong's stoppage time strike flew into the top corner to seal a dramatic win in a seven-goal thriller.

Archie Crowther, Nile Ranger and Jamar Loza netted the goals for the Poppies in an action-packed opening 45 minutes, before Oppong popped up with his late, late winner.

"I have grey hair already, but I think it has multiplied during the course of that game," said Hollyhead, who was taking charge of his first senior competitive match as Kettering boss.

"Let's be honest, there are things we needed to do better, but what stood out for me is that we have been behind twice in the game.

"We didn't feel sorry for ourselves, we accepted it wasn't what we wanted to happen, and it was a super strike to win it right at the end.

"I think that came about off the back of the changes in the second half, and for 80 per cent of that second half, we were playing in their half of the pitch.

"Our ball retention and our rotations were really good, and sometimes that forces them to sit deeper and deeper, and then Eddie pops up with the goal.

"Royston will feel hard done to, but I think on the balance of play, especially in the second half, we deserved to win the game."

The Poppies were cheered on by a large away following, and Hollyhead was quick to praise the travelling supporters' efforts.

"We went to some grounds last season where the home support was really ferocious," said Hollyhead, who left Banbury United to take the hot seat at the Poppies in the summer.

"What I felt on Saturday was, that the away support was ferocious and it was great to see so many people behind the goal.

"It was just fitting, because they have made incredible efforts to get here in their numbers, they know what it means to these lads to keep going, and what a wonderful finish to send so many people home so happy, including me."

The Poppes are quickly back in action on Tuesday night when they entertain Leiston in their first home game of the season at Latimer Park (ko 7.45pm).

Interview by Peter Short