Boss Harriman unhappy as Diamonds players drop standards in heavy defeat at Coleshill Town
Diamonds were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes before the home side wrapped things up in stoppage time at the end of the game, and Diamonds boss felt it was a day where too many of his players simply went through the motions.
And he says that is not acceptable.
The defeat means Diamonds stay 12th in the table ahead of their NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final against Northampton Town Under-23s at Hayden Road on Tuesday night, and Harriman will be expecting a reaction from his players in that one.
"We were 2-0 down after 20 minutes and that kind of killed the game off," Harriman told @AFCRDTV. "We couldn't get going after that which is frustrating.
"I don't mind losing football games, but you lose them in the manner we did on Saturday then it makes it that bit more disappointing.
"At any level of football, if you don't do the basics you will get punished, and we then never had enough energy, positivity or drive going forward.
"I feel we are at a stage where we are going to let the season peter out, and that is not what we want at all.
"It is difficult when you come into these games when you think there is nothing to play for and people drop their levels, but it is our job to make sure they don't do that.
"If they do, then we will bring people who deserved the chance to start and will reach those levels.
"We shouldn't have to motivate the players, you play for your shirt and you earn your shirt."