Boss Harriman satisfied as Diamonds ‘stop the rot’ at Loughborough

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman was pleased to see his side 'stop the rot' with a 1-1 draw at Lougborough Students on New Year's Day.

Diamonds had gone into the game off the back of three straight Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division defeats, but they started 2025 by getting a welcome point on the board.

Rushden looked to be on course for a win following Callum Ballinger's 40th-minute header, but the home side hit back to equalise with 10 minutes remaining, Aden Brazil netting.

It was a match of many chances, with both sides creating and spurning plenty, with Diamonds goalkeeper Ben Heath making a string of excellent saves to ensure his side returned home with some reward.

"It was a game where both teams could have scored a lot of goals," Harriman told AFCRDTV. "But I think that probably sums up both teams at the moment in that they are lacking a bit of confidence in front of goal.

"Overall I am happy with the performance, although slightly disappointed we couldn't hold on at the end.

"The important thing is we went into the game having lost three in a row, and we have stopped the rot. We have a point on the board and we are looking forwards again."

Diamonds' goal was an excellent one, with Ballinger finishing off after a wonderful cross from Tejan Thomas from the right wing.

Harriman says it is the sort of goal his team is always capable of scoring, but they just have to believe in themselves more, and he said: "This team can mix it, and they can play, and it was such a fantastic goal.

"We played attractive football, it was a great ball and and a great finish, so it shows we can do it.

"It is about having a little bit of faith in what we are trying to do as a club and as a football side. They have it in their locker, and it is nice to see it when it comes out."

Harriman was also happy with his side's response to their disappointing 2-0 home Boxing Day defeat at the hands of Corby Town.

"After the Corby game there were some home truths said in the dressing room, and the boys have responded and that is what we need," said the Diamonds boss.

"We need to continue now. We work, the game's gone, and we look forward.

"We have four big games at home this month and we need to make sure we go out and win them."

Diamonds are back in action on Saturday when they entertain Bedworth United.

Meanwhile, the high noon New Year's Day derby date at Steel Park between Corby Town and Wellingborough Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match was called off an hour before the start following torrential overnight rain left the surface unplayable.

Both teams will be hoping to get back into action on Saturday, with the Steelmen travelling to Rugby Town and the Doughboys hosting Anstey Nomads.