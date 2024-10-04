Boss Harriman happy that Diamonds are heading in the right direction

Charlie Green celebrates his late equaliser (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

​Michael Harriman believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds are 'evolving and improving' every week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Green was Rushden's last-gasp hero on Saturday as he netted a stoppage time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Sutton Coldfield Town at Hayden Road.

Diamonds weren't at their best but still found a way to avoid defeat, and it meant they ended a profitable week having claimed seven points out of a possible nine to sit seventh in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, just two points off the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriman was pleased with his team's determination to stay in the game against Sutton Coldfield, having gone behind after just 13 minutes, and admitted afterwards while speaking to AFCRDTV that it was a game they would have lost last season.

"I was talking to the lads at the end of the game, and last season we would have probably lost that game 2-0 or 3-0 once we had conceded so early," said the Diamonds boss.

"But this team is growing, it's evolving, it's improving every time and that is the important thing.

"I don't think there has been a game yet that we have not been competitive in, and it is pleasing signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are nine games in now, and we have just got to keep doing what we have done so far to get us in this position."

Diamonds are without a game this weekend before returning to action with a home date against Coventry Sphinx next Tuesday night (Oct 8).

It is a break that Harriman welcomes, if only to give his injured players extra time to recover.

"We now have time to recover to see how many players we can get back on the bench and in the squad from lads we have lost," said the Diamonds boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes I sit here ahead of these breaks and say they aren't beneficial to us, but I think this one might have come at the right time."

Two Diamonds players have been allowed to leave the club on dual registrations to get some game time.

Aaron Dickens has joined high-flying Spartan South Midlands League Division One side Desborough Town.

Dickens has struggled for minutes after picking up a groin/abductor injury early in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carter Price is also on the temporary move as he has signed dual-registration forms with United Counties League Premier Division South side Daventry Town.

Meanwhile, former Diamonds defender Liam Dolman has signed for Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central side Harborough Town.

Dolman has been at Tamworth, playing under former Hayden Road boss Andy Peaks, for the past two seasons, but the 37-year-old has now made the switch to Mitch Austin’s side.