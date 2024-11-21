Boss Harriman confident Rushden can bounce back against Doughboys

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

​AFC Rushden & Diamonds have a mouthwatering local derby to look forward to on Saturday with the visit of local rivals Wellingborough Town to Hayden Road.

After their 5-1 drubbing at Racing Club Warwick last weekend, Rushden boss Michael Harriman is looking forward to the big game.

"After last weekend’s unacceptable performance this is another opportunity for the boys to put things right,” said Harriman.

"They owe it to themselves, and they owe it to the fans who follow us in numbers.”

Newly-promoted Wellingborough sit in mid-table, but have lost their past two matches, although they were narrow one-goal defeats to high-flying Worcester City and runaway leaders Quorn.

They have several ex-Diamond players in their ranks.

Sam Warburton recently joined from Spalding while Paddy Casey, Brett Solkhon, Joe Curtis, Will Jones and Jordan Graham have all been on Diamonds’ books.

Captain Jarvis Wilson will be available again after serving a one-match suspension while new signing Callum Ballinger links up with the squad after the 21-year-old box-to-box midfielder joined from Coventry Sphinx earlier this week.

Ballinger has played 15 times for Sphinx in league and cup this season, scoring twice, and can operate anywhere across the midfield.

He is a player that boss Harriman has been keeping his eye on, and he is delighted to get his man: “I’m excited to bring Callum in to the group.

"He’s a young lad but he’s got good experience at this level.

"He’s comfortable playing in midfield or higher up and brings both a lot of energy and an attacking threat.

"He’s got a great attitude, a willingness to improve and develop, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do for the club moving forward.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Harriman didn’t rule himself out of starting, saying: “I got 60 minutes under my belt at Warwick and have to say that I‘ve got the bug back for playing.

"You’ll just have to watch this space!”

Disappointingly, Ryan Inman won’t be joining Diamonds after his release from Harborough Town.

The midfielder made five appearances on joint registration terms, but he’ll now be looking to play elsewhere.

Diamonds’ scheduled Hayden Road clash with Coventry Sphinx on Tuesday night was postponed.