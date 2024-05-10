Michael Harriman and his backroom team show off the NFA Hillier Senior Cup after their win over Kettering Town (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman has confirmed that he will take charge of AFC Rushden & Diamonds again next season.

The ex-Cobblers and Luton Town defender took over in October 2023 after Diamonds had lost their opening nine matches in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

But despite being 14 points away from safety in early January, Harriman and his assistant Tom Lorraine almost pulled off the ‘great escape’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair oversaw the team as they amassed 32 points in 29 games, only to narrowly miss out on survival following a 2-0 win at WalsallWood on the final day of the season.

Rugby Town, who were 3-0 winners in their final match at Boldmere, pipped them on goal difference.

With a never-say-die attitude, Harriman moulded together a young team which took 28 points from their final 17 games – form which would have placed Diamonds in the top five during that period alone.

Harriman then led Diamonds to silverware in the final match of the season, seeing off Kettering Town on penalties in the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriman has now decided he wants to carry on his good work, and said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be staying on as manager for next season.

"On reflection, whilst the end result wasn’t what we had hoped, I have learned so much over the past six months and there were a lot of positives for us to take forward.

"The support I’ve received from the club as a whole has been fantastic and I thank each and every one of you for that.

"I’ve loved every single moment so far and I’m looking forward to making more memories with this amazing club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although officially relegated, the Diamonds boss will now be hoping that his side are granted a reprieve by the Football Association, either due to the voluntary relegation of Loughborough Dynamo or on a points per game basis.

The FA are expected to announce 2024/25 Non-League divisional allocations by the end of May, but the club are increasingly hopeful that Diamonds will be playing in NPL Midlands again.

And this time they will be playing at their new home, the Dog & Duck in Wellingborough, having made the move from their previous home, Hayden Road.

One of Harriman’s first tasks will be to appoint a new assistant manager after Lorraine announced that he was not only hanging up his playing boots after the Walsall Wood win, but also stepping down from his managerial role and taking a break from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriman, who is 31, made 251 appearances as a player in the Football League, including 56 for the Cobblers during a three-year spell that ended in a League Two play-off final win at Wembley.