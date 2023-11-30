Boss Harriman certain things will turn as tough tests keep coming for Diamonds

​​AFC Rushden & Diamonds face another difficult home game at the weekend with the visit of Quorn FC to Hayden Road (ko 3pm).

AFC Rushden & Diamonds player-boss Michael Harriman

Quorn were promoted from United Counties Premier League North last season and have made a solid start to life in the Northern Premier League Midland Division.

As for Rushden, they have endured another difficult week, losing 2-1 at Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday and then again by the same score at home to Walsall Wood on Tuesday.

The midweek loss leaves Diamonds a massive nine points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table.

The match started badly as Diamonds fell behind after just 13 minutes thanks to an own goal, but they hit back to level on 21 minutes through new signing Jarvis Wilson, who had signed just prior to kick-off.

Diamonds went on to create a stack of chances, but wasted them all, and it was Wood who won it with a second goal before the break.

"We created so many good chances and it is evidently clear that we need a clinical striker that is going to put those chances away,” said frustrated Diamonds boss Michael Harriman.

"They are the moments in games we talk about, and they are the difference really, so it is another frustrating night.

"For 90 minutes the boys were fantastic, we played some great football, played through the lines and were picking up some good positions, we just need that person that is going to put the ball in the net.

"We could have scored five or six goals on Tuesday, so it is frustrating, but roll on Saturday.

"We know where we are, and we need to score more goals, but ultimately it is a team effort, and on Tuesday, defensively, we let two sloppy goals in again as well.

"I am back there so I will take the onus on that and the back four, it is my respnsibility and they were disppointing goals to give away.

"I will have a look, we will analyse them in depth, we will speak to the boys and show them videos, and it is all a learning curve.

"A lot of these boys have come into men's football this season, and they are having to learn while trying to pick these points up and it is tough.

"But I have no doubt it will get better.

"I have no doubt there is going to be a game that we are going to go and win 4-0 or 5-0, and that will be the making of us.

"It will be the difference and then we will kick on from there.