Boss Glover questions attackers' goalscoring desire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clash between Boston United and Kettering was a feisty affair (Pictures: Peter Short)

The Poppies are back on the road this Saturday when they travel to fellow strugglers Buxton, and they will go into that game off the back of claiming just one point from six last weekend

Town were beaten 3-1 at home by Alfreton Town on Saturday before claiming a 1-1 draw at bottom-of-the-table Boston United on Monday, results that see Glover's side sitting fourth from bottom in the National League North.

Glover felt both matches could easily have been wins, and questioned his attacking players' desire to hit the target.

Action from the Poppies' 1-1 draw at Boston United on Monday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the loss to Alfreton he said: "I am questioning some of the lads, 'do you want to score?'. You can't always sit behind the game, you have to get in there and score.

"Goals change games and I believe if we had nicked one of those there, then it would have changed the game."

Then, following the draw at Boston, Glover was frustrated as his players failed to 'pull the trigger' when the chances arose with the game poised at 1-1.

"I did say to them, why didn't you pull the trigger when the ball was rattling around the six yard box?," said the Poppies boss.

The Poppies were backed by almost 500 supporters at Boston

"The ball just seemed to be popping about and I said 'just lash it one'. Just have a lash, you are six to eight yards from goal.

"If you take the opportunity and the ball goes wide then fair enough, but if you don't take the opportunity then I am a wee bit disappointed.

"I did just think when the ball was moving about, somebody just put your foot through it."

As it was, Kettering had to settle for a share of the spoils at Boston, where the team was backed by close to 500 travelling supporters.

Glover was pleased to at least sent them home with something to cheer, but felt it should have been more.

"We all went over to them afterwards, and I would have hated to go over there and applaud them having not got anything from the game.

"Travelling support like that, firstly deserves the effort the lads gave and that is not an extra, I want that level of work every game.