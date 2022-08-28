Boss Glover frustrated as Poppies slump to defeat to Alfreton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Bennett runs away to celebrate after netting Kettering Town's goal against Alfreton on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies were undone by two goals in the space of five second-half minutes at Latimer Park as they were beaten 3-1, a result that leaves them third bottom in the Vanarama National League North.

And Glover felt his players were slow to recognise a switch in tactics from the visitors, while also questioning his attackers' desire to get themselves into the danger area when the opportunities arose to get back in the game.

The sides had gone in level at the break, with Sam Bennett equalising on 20 minutes after Alfreton had taken an eighth-minute lead through Dayle Southall, who scored from the rebound after Cameron Gregory had saved his initial penalty.

But Alfreton took control thanks to strikes on 61 and 66 minutes from Bailey Hobson and Tom Denton, and despite Poppies piling on the pressure to try and get back in the game, they failed to hit the target.

Glover was not happy with his team's showing after the interval, and speaking to thepoppies.online, he said: "In the second half they went to a back five, four in midfield and one up front and just played on the counter-attack.

"We didn't have the nous or the game management to look at the situation and where we could have benefitted from it, we didn't do it right.

"When they get the goal, from our mistake in midfield, we are then looking to come out and they get a goal again, which was a bit scrappy.

"I don't want to be critical of the way they play, because that's the league.

"They have a long throw they use from everywhere, and everything goes in your box, and we defended that pretty well but they did get one from a second phase.

"I am disappointed though, because straight away after that went in (the third goal) we have a great ball across the face of the goal, and then we have another one across the face of the goal, ann no-one is there to take it.

"So I am questioning some of the lads, 'do you want to score?'. You can't always sit behind the game, you have to get in there and score.

"Goals change games and I believe if we had nicked one of those there, then it would have changed the game."

The Poppies don't have too much time to dwell on this defeat though as they return to National League North action on Bank Holiday Monday when travel to Boston United, who are managed by former Kettering boss Paul Cox.

Boston are currently rock-bottom having failed to win any of their five games to date, although they did pick up a second point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

"It's great that we go again on Monday," admitted Glover.

"It's great that we have got a game then, rather than waiting until next week, and it's great it's a game like Boston away, it'll be fantastic.