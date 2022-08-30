Boss Burgess left deflated as Diamonds slip to St Ives defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Andy Burgess

The Diamonds' fourth loss in six Southern League Premier Central outings means they remain bottom of the table, having mustered just two points from two draws.

Burgess was again quite pleased with some of his team's general play, but felt two of the three St Ives goals were gifted to the opposition, while his attackers failed to make the most of promising situations.

Eniola Agemoh-Davies levelled the match on 66 minutes after St Ives had taken a 56th-minute lead, but the home side then netted on 76 and 84 minutes to take all three points.

"You can play as much good stuff as you want, but it is all about what happens in both penalty areas, and we weren't good enough," said a deflated Burgess.

"Apart from the goal we scored, we haven't done enough at the top end of the pitch, and the goals we have conceded are far too easy.

"We get it back to 1-1 and in the ascendancy and you think we will kick on now, but the goal we concede is so easy.

"You expect to see three or four bodies flying out to the player, but he has just got his shot off.

"Goals change games and we didn't do enough at both ends of the pitch."