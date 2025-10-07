Boss Bircham delighted as striker Lobjoit leaves Poppies to go back to Bedford Town

Leon Lobjoit has left Kettering Town to return to Bedford Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Bedford Town boss Lee Bircham has spoken of his delight at Leon Lobjoit's return to the New Eyrie from Kettering Town.

The Poppies announced last Friday that the prolific front man, who only joined Kettering from the Eagles in the summer, had returned to Bedfordshire.

Boss Simon Hollyhead was asked about the striker's departure following Saturday's 1-0 FA Trophy loss at St Ives Town, and refused to comment.

But a statement issued on ketteringtownfc.com on Friday read: "Kettering Town can confirm that Leon Lobjoit has been released from his playing contract and will be rejoining Bedford Town with immediate effect.

"Leon has had a positive impact during his tenure at Latimer Park. However, the club recognises and appreciates that Leon has experienced difficult times away from the pitch and his wish to return to his ‘spiritual home’ at the Eyrie enables him to make a return to first team football in the future.

"The club thanks Leon for his positive contribution to the Poppies and wishes him every success."

Lobjoit only made four appearances in the red and black, scoring four goals which included an FA Cup hat-trick against Long Eaton United.

Having not played for Kettering for a number of weeks, Lobjot was immediately used as a secod-half substitute as Bedford Town secured a 2-0 National League North win at Worksop Town on Saturday.

"The one thing with Leon, he gives me everything, and I give him everything as well because there is a relationship there," said Bedford boss Bircham.

"We will have our rows, we will have four or five of those a season as we always do, but we will make up and get on with it.

"We have had this before, sometimes you go away, you realise you actually do miss each other, and when the oportunity comes to get you back you take it.

"He went on on Saturday and he put a shift in, and that is the Leon I know and love and the one the supporters love."