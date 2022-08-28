Boss Attenborough relieved as Jacklin's late leveller rescues point for Steelmen
Corby Town maintained their unbeaten start to their Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign as they claimed a 1-1 draw at mid-table Chasetown – but they left it late!
Michael Jacklin was the Steelmen's goal hero with an 88th-minute equaliser, after Chasetown had led 1-0 from the 25th minutes.
The draw saw Corby drop from top to second in the table ahead of their big Bank Holiday Monday clash with third-placed Stamford AFC at Steel Park (ko 3pm).
Boss Lee Attenborough was relieved to come away from Chasetown with a share of the spoils.
"That is a good point for us, there's no doubt about that," he told @chuckmiddleton on Twitter.
"On paper it is one of the hardest games of the season coming here, they have got a good home record and they are a good side.
"They are physical, they work hard and they have got quality to with it as well, so to come here and get a draw, we will take that all day.
"I think we played into their hands in the first half and went too long, too early, and I keep saying to the players they need to be a bit braver.
"They need to get on the ball a bit more and start showing, and we had that chat at half-time.
"In the second half we started to play with more confidence and we need to do that from the beginning of games, we can't keep giving ourselves an uphill battle.
"We are having to iron things out during every half-time at the moment, and we need to start games better."
The Steelmen will be hoping they can maintain their unbeaten start against Stamford, who have also yet to lose, but Attenborough knows that won't be an easy task
"Let's be honest, Stamford are the best team in the league, they have been for the past three or four years," he said.
"Not only are they a good side, the core of the squad has been together for a good number of years now.
"You know what you are going to get from Stamford, they are an excellent team, and we are going to have to be at our absolute best to get something."