Hilton Arthur takes the congratulations after he opened the scoring in Corby Town's 3-0 victory over Dereham Town at Steel Park. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen were back at Steel Park after tough away games at Halesowen Town and Spalding United and duly ended a six-match run without a win with an impressive home display.

Goals from Hilton Arthur and Curtis Burrows, from the penalty spot, gave Corby a deserved 2-0 half-time lead.

And a comfortable victory was wrapped up seven minutes from full-time courtesy of Tsaguim Florian’s fifth goal of the campaign.

It was a performance and result that left manager Attenborough happy as his team moved back into the top seven of the Northern Premier League Midlands.

“I am pleased,” the Steelmen boss said.

“I was happy to see that third goal in, I have to be honest, after throwing a couple of late leads away recently.

“I thought we were better in the first half. I went for a really attacking side.

“I gambled a little bit because we didn’t have much firepower on the bench but I just fancied it and wanted us to get on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the game got a little bit stretched at 2-0 so we introduced Tom Maddison and Jack Norman who were both really good.

“So, one to 11 and then the substitutes all impacted the game in a positive way and, in the end, it was quite comfortable.”

The way Corby went about their business was clearly the most pleasing thing for the manager as his team played some impressive stuff, particularly in that opening period.

“From the start of the season, we have been going a bit back to front too quickly and that’s maybe a confidence issue and the lads not wanting to make mistakes,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, it was clear we wanted to play from the first minute and we talked about playing across the back four and changing the angle.

“When you do that, teams press you and that creates the space to run into if you want to hit it a bit longer.