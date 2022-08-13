‘Bonkers decision’ is key as Diamonds are beaten

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Andy Burgess. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

After a goalless first half in their first away game of the Southern League Premier Central campaign, Diamonds went in front soon after the restart courtesy of Patrick Casey’s first goal for the club.

However, the hosts levelled after Jesse Akubuine had been adjudged to have committed a foul in the area with Anthony Dwyer scoring the resulting penalty.

And Basford won it at the death when substitute Tyreace Palmer rounded off a counter-attack.

And Diamonds boss Burgess felt the penalty decision was a key factor in the game being turned around.

“I thought they started the game better than us,” Burgess said.

“For the first 20 to 25 minutes they were in control.

“We were a lot better in the last 15 minutes before half-time and their goalkeeper has made one fine save.

“We started the second half on the front foot, we were moving the ball well and on the back of that we went 1-0 up and we were in a good place.

“But the referee has given just a bonkers decision really. Jesse has made a really good tackle in the 18-yard box and I don’t think anyone considered it a penalty.

“That compounded the referee’s performance, it was really poor for both sides.

“The game swung on that. They got their tails up and, unfortunately, they have rallied at the end and hit us on a bit of a counter and got the winner.

“It was disappointing and I don’t like making excuses but it was a disappointing decision and changed the shape of the game.

“Overall, a draw would have been a fair result and we probably would have been content with that.

“It was a sucker punch at the end. We had a free-kick in their half and they have broken away and scored.

“There were things we can take away from the game but we are disappointed not to get anything from it.”