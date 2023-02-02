Blades youngster Frankie is ‘loving it’ as he rises to the challenge with Poppies

The Sheffield United starlet has been an impressive performer during his loan stint at Latimer Park and played another key role as the Poppies produced a remarkable fightback from 2-0 down at half-time to beat fellow strugglers Boston United 3-2 in front of nearly 1,000 fans on Tuesday night.

The victory lifted Lee Glover’s team out of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North for the first time since before Christmas.

Maguire helped create Kettering’s first goal for Decarrey Sheriff before finding the top corner himself to make it 2-2 and then Lewis White brought the house down when he headed home the winner with 11 minutes to go.

Frankie Maguire celebrates in front of the delighted Kettering Town fans after scoring the equaliser in Tuesday's remarkable 3-2 win over Boston United. Pictures by Peter Short

The Poppies are back in action at Banbury United at the weekend and Maguire insists Kettering do have what it takes to survive the drop this season as long as they “stick together”.

“I am loving it, I am loving the challenge,” Maguire said as he reflected on his loan spell.

“Obviously, it’s very different to under-21 football but I feel like I am learning and getting better in every game.

“I struggled a bit at Alfreton (in a 2-0 defeat) on Saturday but the good thing at the moment is that we are playing Saturday-Tuesday and there is always another game around the corner.

Frankie Maguire produced a superb finish in Tuesday's win over Boston

“You know you have a chance to go again and that’s what I love about it.

“We know that in the second half of the season, the whole squad is going to play a part.

“It’s not about individuals. We are all in it together and if we want to get out of the position we are in, we have got to stick together.

“We know we have the quality but it’s about making sure we stay as a unit.”

Frankie Maguire has been an impressive performer since arriving at Kettering on loan from Sheffield United

The Poppies looked to be struggling as they trailed 2-0 at the break on Tuesday night.

But, in front of the biggest crowd of the season so far at Latimer Park, they produced a stirring fightback.

With it being the first home game since December 6, it was only Maguire’s second appearance at Latimer Park since joining Kettering on loan.

And he admitted the calmness of manager Lee Glover at half-time was key to their success after the break.

“It was only my second game here,” Maguire added.

“We knew it was a big game and I have been dying to play more games at home in front of the fans. We all play on it.

“The pitch is what it is but I think we can use it to our advantage. Teams don’t really like coming here and we need to make it a fortress between now and the end of the season.

“This was a big result.

“We came in at half-time disappointed but we knew there were goals in the team and we knew their goals came from silly mistakes so if we kept it steady at the back for 45 minutes, we knew we would get chances and we did.

“The gaffer always says when we are in the final third to be direct and it was great to get the goal.

“Decarrey was really lively when he came on, he’s pinned his man and we’ve done a little one-two and I went high with the shot and it went in.

“The manager just told us to be a bit more relaxed and don’t get nervous because we are 2-0 down.

