Big travelling army hit the road to back Steelmen at leaders Harborough

Action from Corby Town's 4-3 defeat at the hands of Harborough Town in December (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​The match against the title favourites at the Beehive has been made all-ticket, and the Steelmen sold the last of their allocation on Monday.

That means Gary Setchell's side will have a big following getting behind them at the weekend as they look to put a dent in Harborough’s title hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No tickets will be available on the day, and any supporters who don't have match tickets are asked not to travel.

Harborough have also sold plenty of tickets, and a big crowd is expected for the clash between two clubs separated by just 10 miles and the Northamptonshire/Leicestershire border.

Steelmen boss Setchell has gone on the record several times this season to state that he believes Harborough are the best team in the league in his opinion.

Mitch Austin's in-form side have certainly backed that up.

The Bees were 2-1 winners at Coventry Sphinx last Saturday, and that was a result that saw them go four points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand on second-placed Spalding United as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harborough were 4-3 winners in a seven-goal thriller when the two sides met at Steel Park back in December.

Corby thought they had snatched a share of the spoils with a late strike to make it 3-3, but Kai Tonge netted a last-minute spot-kick from a controversial penalty award to win it for the visitors.

And Corby will be keen to exact revenge on the Bees' 4G surface this weekend.

Setchell's side will go into the game off the back of a fortnight without a game, as they haven't played since the 2-0 defeat at Bedworth United on March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harborough for their part have played only once since February 24, so both sides should be fresh and raring go.

The Bees boss Austin is certainly looking forward to the game, and says the fact his team is taking on Corby in a league fixture is a measure of how far his club has come in a short space of time.

"It was only a few seasons ago that we would have been delighted to have Corby Town as our pre-season fixture, because they are that big of a club," said the Harborough boss.

"Now it is a derby as such, although they probably won't see it as that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are a credible team at the moment, so when people play us they give us respect as we have come a long way.

"It is a big game, we will have a big crowd, and we will fancy ourselves like we would against any opposition."

Corby will be without Ben Isaacson for the trip to Harborough, as his loan spell from King's Lynn Town has come to an end.

The player posted on X: "Just want to say a massive thank you to Corby Town FC for everything. A great club, great fans and fantastic staff. Gary Setchell, a big thank you as well for giving me the minutes I needed.