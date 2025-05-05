BIG-MATCH PREVIEW: Poppies boss Lavery expecting tough Telford test in play-off final

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

Boss Richard Lavery insists he and his Kettering Town players will not underestimate the challenge they face against rivals AFC Telford United in Monday's sold-out play-off final at Latimer Park (ko 3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promotion from the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central is up for grabs, with a bumper crowd set to turn out for the in the Bank Holiday showdown.

The Poppies reached the final thanks to their dramatic penalty shootout win in last Wednesday's semi-final against Harborough Town, while Telford were 3-2 winners against Halesowen Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the team that finished the league campaign in second against the team that finished third, and with only three points separating them across the entire campaign, another tight encounter is on the cards.

Lavery is certainly anticipating another nervy afternoon against Kevin Wilkin's side.

"Telford are a good team, and I am not underestimating anybody," said the Kettering boss.

"The semi-final was a tough one, but we will regroup as we still have one more game to go, and nothing is won yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fans were amazing on Wednesday, and they will be the same on Monday, and we will hopefully send them home happy.

"We have one game to go, so can we get over the line?

"We will go into Monday full of confidence, and the lads are buzzing, but I will be keeping their feet on the floor."

In their two league meetings this season, the Poppies were impressive 3-1 winners at Telford back in November but the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Latimer Park in March - with the Poppies needing a last-gasp Kai Fifield goal to claim a share of the spoils.

Telford will be backed by a 600-strong travelling contingent, while they have also sold 1,000 tickets for a live screening of the game at the SEAH Stadium.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short