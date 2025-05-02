BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Corby boss Setchell excited by clash of the big guns in play-off final

Corby Town's players celebrate Jack Keeble's winning goal against Long Eaton United (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell believes Saturday's Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off final between Corby Town and Worcester City at Steel Park (ko 3pm) is a fitting one.

Following Tuesday night's semi-final win over Long Eaton United, the Steelmen boss admitted he was 'pleased' Worcester had overcome Anstey Nomads in the other semi-final, setting up a promotion shootout between 'the two best supported teams in the league'.

The teams have both been in and around the promotion and play-off picture all season, with Corby finishing second and Worcester fourth - although they were 12 points back from the Steelmen.

It was a win apiece in the league games between the sides, with Corby winning 2-0 at Steel Park back in August, and Worcester securing a remarkable 4-3 win on home turf last month - fighting back from 3-1 down in the final 10 minutes to win it.

Jakc Keeble heads home the winner against Long Eaton (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Both clubs have had average crowds of 600-plus for home games this season, and there is set to be a huge crowd at Steel Park this weekend, surpassing the 1,500 that turned out for the semi-final.

And Setchell can't wait.

"I am pleased Worcester won, and not because I think it will be an easier game," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"I thought Worcester would go there and win, because Anstey have had so many chances to get out of this league, they could have beat us last year and they blew it.

"I went to the final last year and they didn't turn up, and they have bottled it again this time.

"I am really glad Worcester have got through, because they have got the same issue that we have.

"They have got big pressure, and I think they have done a tremendous job this season because they have had some ups and downs as well.

"They have had low points but have kept going, and their fightback against us was superb.

"It is going to be a good game between the two best supported teams in the league, the teams with the most pressure on them because of the fanbase.

"We have had setbacks but both kept going as football clubs, and I expect a massive crowd here on Saturday with the Corby and Worcester fans, and a really good game of football."

Worcester have performed brilliantly to reach the play-off final following their promotion from the Hellenic League last season.

And Setchell knows they won't be fazed by the big-match atmosphere this weekend.

"Worcester have got a lot going on, and it is their skipper's last game, and they have been in big games," said the Corby boss.

"They got promoted last season and had an FA Vase semi-final, so they aren't going to be scared of a big game and we have to put our best foot forward."

Both teams go into the final in good form, with the Steelmen having won nine of their last 11 games, scoring 32 goals in the process, while Worcester have lost just two of their past nine games, winning their past three.

Saturday’s match is pay-on-the-gate for all supporters, with admission prices £12 for adults, £7 concessions (60+ and students with valid ID) and £2 for Under-16s.

The match will be segregated, with Worcester fans being situated in the right hand side of the James Ashworth VC Stand as well as the open area between there and the main stand.

Supporters are being urged to arrive at Steel Park early, with turnstiles, bars and refreshment kiosks open from midday.