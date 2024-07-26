BIG INTERVIEW Part II: Perfect pitch is a good starting point for Poppies

Kettering Town owner Nadim Akhtar has big plans for the future of Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

It is inevitable for any new owner of a football club to have a long list of plans and ideas for their new venture.

​Nadim Akhtar is certainly no different, but he first has to tackle immediate problems with limited resources whilst also calming both supporters and his own ambitions.

Kettering had nine matches rescheduled due to the poor weather last season, including missing out on big New Year’s payday at home to Stratford Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge sums of money have yet again been spent on the Latimer Park surface this summer to not only prevent further disruption, but also encourage new players to the club.

“You look at the money spent on the pitch, that could have easily been spent on two or three marque signings," said Akhtar. "But if they haven’t got a pitch to play on, then what’s the point?

"Spending a lot money on the pitch is probably one of the best signings we’ll make this year.”

On the subject of installing a 4G surface at the ground, Akhtar gave a reassuring response for football purists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Honestly, no, I’m pretty old school," he said. "Even if we go up to the Conference (national league), which is the bare minimum we want to do in a reasonable time scale, then we’re only going to have to rip it up again.

"You only need to look at Bromley and Sutton for example to see that. We’re under no illusion that an astroturf at the back of the pitch is going to do wonders for the club because we spent astronomical amounts of money hiring out facilities.

"So if we can bring that back in-house next year, that money can go back into the first team. It’s going to be a game changer for us.”

As well as the playing surface, ‘George’ Akhtar along with football director Fabian Forde are using their contacts to assist Richard Lavery to form a squad that is capable of challenging in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right from the first day I got here, promotion is what we want – we’ve set ourselves a two year goal but there is just lots to do," said Akhtar.

"I want fans to be excited (this season) so playoffs is a minimum and then we’ll see what happens from there.

"You’ve got Lavs and you’ve got Ken Samuel as well who is part of the football committee, all of us have got wonderful knowledge of players about to be released or that we can take on loan.

"It’s a team effort for sure and we’re really pleased that we’re able to pay for players to get them through the door – we’ve even had to pay agents to get players over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I’m hoping people can see the investment we’ve made in the team.”

With such a vast experience of youth development, Akhtar and his team have already identified a key area for the Poppies to improve upon - bolstering the coffers as well as the playing squad.

He used Luca Miller as an example, who was an instant hit with fans after coming through the youth system, and Akhtar says: “One of the models we’ve spoken about is how can we support the young players at the age of 18?

"The gap to get into the first team is huge so can we make a springboard?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Can there be an under 21s team? Can there be a hybrid model where these boys are getting bespoke coaching, so they are physically, mentally, emotionally ready for the first team?

"We want to create a conveyor belt because there’s nothing better, whether you’re a Manchester United fan or a Kettering fan to see one of your own come through.”

Throughout the interview, the new Poppies owner continuously wanted to reiterate his understanding of where Kettering have came from, and how the history and past achievements will become the cornerstone of any future plans.

“Honestly it’s an absolute honour to represent the club," says Akhtar. "One thing that hasn’t failed to amaze me is how huge the club is, how huge the fanbase is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How everybody is invested in the club and want to see it do well.

"I knew a lot about the club before coming and I knew what we were letting ourselves in for. It’s a shame really that we couldn’t come in whilst the club was still at Rockingham Road.

"It’s all ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ if we could have made a difference then. But we have to make Latimer Park a home now, a fortress.

"Look if the opportunity to come back into the town comes along then why not? I know the council would like it to happen and we’ve had conversations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I don’t want to get fans' hopes up. Two different pieces of land have been earmarked, but a lot needs to happen.

"One is a possible three to five years project and the other wouldn’t happen for at least another 10 years, so let’s make the most of what we have now.”

There isn’t long to go until a new owner takes his new team into a new season and like his predecessor, he will be greeted with incredible warmth from anyone connected with Kettering Town.

The direction to be taken appears to be slightly different though, make the club a 'community' enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breed your own, support ventures outside of football, make everyone - young, old, Kettering born or first timer to the town welcome.

We wait and see if good intentions mix well with a ferocious manager and fan base thirsty for success…

The final word though, goes to George.

“I’d like to think anyone that’s approached me feels like I’ve given them time," he said.

"Just because I’m not a Kettering lad, my appetite to be successful probably outweighs any fan - that’s just because how I am, the winning mentality that I have.

"I just want us to be the best version of ourselves and get back into the Conference (National League) as a minimum.