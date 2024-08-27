AFC Rushden & Diamonds got back to winning ways on Bank Holiday Monday (picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman was delighted to see his AFC Rushden and Diamonds side get a much-needed confidence boost on Bank Holiday Monday.

Diamonds delivered a 5-3 home win against Loughborough Students, bouncing back from a run of three successive defeats in style.

Cairo Taylor scored twice, with Jamal Adams, Calvin Green and Fraser Corden also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a real shot in the arm for a Diamonds side who had suffered a humbling 5-1 home defeat to Anstey Nomads in midweek.

And boss Harriman said: "To score five goals is brilliant for the confidence of the lads.

"We might have been a bit lacking after a couple of defeats but we were really good from start to finish so it was very pleasing.

"In the first half we were really good and we went in 3-0 up so things seemed to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had a lot of games since the start of the season, not much time to get on the training pitch and work on things but we finally had that and it was good for us.

"To get early goals was brilliant but it was only half the job done and we were disappointed to let our guard down to concede a couple of goals at the end.

"We took our foot off the gas and that's something we need to work on.

"If we give teams in this league chances like that, we can come unstuck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll enjoy the wins when they come but there's always time to look back, learn and improve.

"But overall it was pleasing and we'll take that moving forward, for sure."

Taylor was named man of the match on a day when the goals finally flowed.

And the forward said: "It was a really good game to be involved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our previous performance wasn't too good so we wanted to bounce back and put in a good performance, which we did.

"I've had a tough start to the season but Monday definitely gives me confidence.

"The gaffer kept told me I'm getting in the right areas and the goals would come - and they did on Monday."

Next up for Diamonds is a league trip to Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Harriman’s side currently sit 11th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, having won two of their four matches so far.