Big concerns at Latimer Park as shot-shy Poppies limp to St Ives defeat in FA Trophy

Ismael Fatadjo can't believe it after he missed a chance from six yards out (Pictures: Peter Short)

Kettering Town fans can now ‘concentrate on the league’ after seeing their side limp out of the Isuzu FA Trophy in a 1-0 defeat against St Ives Town on Saturday.

For the fifth season in a row, Kettering fell at the first hurdle of a competition that has given the club fabulous adventures in years gone by.

But once again it is the manner of defeat that will cause great concern for manager Simon Hollyhead.

The Poppies boss cut a forlorn figure after the final whistle, after receiving a volley of criticism from a small number of supporters for the duration of the second half.

A frustrated Simon Hollyhead watches on as his Kettering team are beaten at St Ives Town (Pictures: Peter Short)

With an apparent bounty of talent, and a defence shored up by the signing of former Wycombe Wanderers center back Anthony Stewart, Kettering should have been ready to break off the shackles after 11 days of inactivity.

It started well enough with Jamar Loza breaking through the St Ives defence, but he could only hit the side netting with his effort on six minutes.

At the other end there was an early save for Jason Alexander to make as Liam Cross was given the space to get off a low driven shot.

Kettering's keeper continued to be busy as dangerous, deep crosses from Amir Hadi and Jernade Meade need to be intercepted on 14 and 18 minutes respectively as St Ives began to find success on the flanks.

Jamar Loza fires a shot at goal (Pictures: Peter Short)

Loza had a second attempt towards goal on 24 minutes but this time sent a tame effort wide.

But the worse miss was to come 13 minutes later when the striker turned provider - crossing into the box towards Nile Ranger who nodded the ball perfectly across the face of goal only for Ismael Fatadjo to inexplicably slip on the penalty spot and spurn the golden opportunity.

Ranger couldn't take his own chance five minutes after the restart when he found himself alone in the box but could only toe poke the ball towards Taylor in the center of goal.

By now Kettering were enjoying more of the possession but the hosts remained lively on the break and took full advantage when a through ball brilliantly took out two Kettering defenders, allowing Hadi to take several paces forward before sending the ball into the roof of the net on 58 minutes.

Nile Ranger had an off day as Kettering lst 1-0 at St Ives (Pictures: Peter Short)

Yet again Kettering were chasing a game from behind and looked like they had no answers.

Loza had another opportunity at goal and at least found the target on 70 minutes but Taylor made a more than comfortable save.

Fatadjo also had a late attempt but also could only find the gloves of the keeper as time and again, a player in a red shirt made an unnecessary pass or took one touch too many.

Even the livewire Callum Powell did not change Kettering's fortune with no one available in the box to cross to.

Former Poppy Michael Richens nearly put the tie to bed on 88 minutes with a free kick from 20 yards out that narrowly went wide.

The classic sight of a goalkeeper in the box for a last gasp Poppies corner happened on the sixth minute of injury but the scramble in the area eventually saw the ball cleared to safety.

After the match manager, Hollyhead who often professes to be a ‘football fan’ was asked if he would pay to watch Kettering at the moment.

He couldn't directly answer the question, simply replying ‘I’m very frustrated’.

Kettering are fast approaching a stick or twist moment.

The half glass full view is that they are second in the league and undoubtedly have a talented squad.

Gone are the days were managers and squads are afforded time to work on a project, but after trying so hard to get their man, calm heads are needed from the ownership.

On the other hand, this Poppies side is nowhere near as fun to watch as last season.

Clouded judgement calls are happening all too often across the pitch and fans aren't convinced that the squad fully believes in what the process is - regardless of what is said on official channels.

With no home game for another three weeks (bizarrely another match against St Ives Town on November 1), and another blank weekend to fill, can Kettering afford to continue on this path?