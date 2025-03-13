Big blow for Kettering Town as star man Isiah Noel-Williams departs Latimer Park

Kettering Town have announced the departure of star attacking midfielder Isiah Noel-Williams 'with immediate effect'.

The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for the Poppies this season, having signed from Cheshunt in the summer.

Noel-Williams has been one of the key performers in Richard Lavery's side as they have launched a title bid in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, and also reach the second round proper of the FA Cup.

Noel-Williams was the Poppies scorer as they were beaten 2-1 by league two side Doncaster Rovers live on BBC television in December.

Isiah Noel-Williams celebrates his goal in the recent 2-0 win over Leiston Town (Picture: Peter Short)

He has also netted three times in the past four games, with his final strike coming from the penalty spot in Saturday's 3-2 home defeat at the hands of St Ives Town.

After Noel-Williams had announced he was leaving Kettering on social media, a Poppies statement read: "The club can confirm the departure of attacking midfielder Isiah Noel-Williams with immediate effect.

"Isiah made 35 appearances for the Poppies scoring 11 goals, most notably against Farsley Celtic and Doncaster Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup, and three goals in his last four games for the club.

"Despite ongoing contract negotiations before Christmas, the player has decided to leave to pursue other opportunities.

"The club thank Isiah for his contribution to Kettering Town FC."

Noel-Williams had earlier written on social media: "My time at Kettering has come to an end.

"I have tried to give everything for Kettering this season, but there is some things that are beyond repair and I can’t allow my name to be unfairly tarnished.

"Thank you only to the fans and the players. The best set of fans I’ve played for." The news of Noel-Williams' departure comes ahead of a crucial trip to Lowestoft Town on Saturday, with the Poppies sitting two points behind leaders Bedford Town with a game in hand.