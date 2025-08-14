Big blow for Diamonds boss Sandy as new skipper Duffy departs club

Diamonds skipper Jake Duffy has left the club after one league appearance (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds skipper Jake Duffy has left the club just one league game into the new Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season.

A summer signing from Harborough Town, midfielder Duffy started in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Shepshed Dynamo at Hayden Road, but was nowhere to be seen for Wednesday night's trip to Rugby Borough, which also ended in a 1-1 draw.

And that is because he has left Diamonds, and is instead set to sign for newly-promoted Borough.

Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy revealed the news following the midweek stalemate, and although disappointed to lose such an influential figure so early into his stint in charge of the club, he was pretty philosophical about the whole situation.

"Jake has had an approach from Rugby Borough, and he has already said to me that he feels it's a deal that at this stage of career he needs to take," Sandy told AFCRDTV.

"That is really disappointing to lose my captain, but I have known Jake a long time and he was just honest about things, and that he feels at this stage it is the best thing for him. But we will move on.

"It is football, and I am glad it has happened now and not further down the line.

"We will look to strengthen in that area, but it is really disappointing and it came out of the blue.

"We are in that position where there are teams that might be able to make 'better' offers as such, and it is just one of them.

"We will evolve as a team, and I wish Jake all the best and we move on.

"I will find somebody else who wants to come in who is going fight for the shirt and give everything."

Diamonds have a free weekend coming up as they are without a fixture following their reverse at the Extra Preliminary Round stage of the FA Cup.

They return to action next Tuesday when they host Bedworth United.